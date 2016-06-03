By Greg Torode
| SINGAPORE, June 3
McCain said on Friday he feared for the consequences if China
rejected an impending U.N. court ruling on the South China Sea
dispute and called on Asian nations to back U.S. statements that
the outcome should be binding.
In a speech in Singapore ahead of a key regional security
forum, McCain, who chairs the U.S. Senate's Armed Services
Committee, said enforcement of the ruling of the Permanent Court
of Arbitration at The Hague would be a major test for the
region.
The Philippines has gone to the court to contest China's
claim to an area of the sea stretching deep into the maritime
heart of Southeast Asia, covering hundreds of disputed islands
and reefs. Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei also claim parts
of the sea. China refuses to recognise the case.
McCain urged China to shift from what he called coercion and
intimidation of neighbours to co-operation.
"China can choose to disrupt the rules-based order. Or it
can choose to become a vital partner in maintaining it," he said
on the sidelines of the annual Shangri-la Dialogue.
"I fear the consequences if China chooses the path of
disruption," McCain added, later saying it could force the wider
region to cooperate more closely militarily and economically.
The Arizona senator urged Southeast Asian nations to restate
their support for a rules-based order.
"America and the world are counting on the nations of
Southeast Asia to recommit their power and resolve to upholding
this system on which our shared security and prosperity depend,"
he said.
Indian Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, also speaking on
the sidelines of the meeting, said New Delhi supported the
peaceful resolution of the dispute.
"We are very clear about our policy in the South China Sea,"
he said. "As (far as) India is concerned, we have always been
insisting that all parties should resolve this peacefully based
on the international laws and various other international
norms."
McCain said China "would be facing severe criticism from the
world" if it opted to ignore the ruling of the court in The
Hague, which is expected to rule in coming weeks.
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, who is leading the U.S.
delegation at Shangri-La Dialogue, is expected to make similar
calls to Asian nations attending the meeting.
In a speech at the U.S. Naval Academy last week, Carter
accused China of attempting to play by its own rules on the high
seas, in the global economy and in cyberspace and warned that it
could erect "a Great Wall of self-isolation" given regional
concerns about its behavior.
On Friday, to emphasize U.S. concerns about maritime
security in what is one of the world's busiest waterways, Carter
took a flight on a U.S. P8 surveillance aircraft along with his
Singaporean counterpart.
At a joint news conference, he urged China to participate in
the rules-based order that the U.S. presence in Asia had helped
maintain for the past 70 years and said Beijing had to make its
own choices.
"Obviously we hope it makes the choice of one that is
cooperative with the system of security which has served this
region so well for so long," Carter said.
(Reporting by Greg Torode and Marius Zaharia, Writing by David
Brunnstrom; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)