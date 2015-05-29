SINGAPORE May 29 The United States said on
Friday that China had placed mobile artillery weapons systems on
a reclaimed island in the disputed South China Sea, a
development that Republican Sen. John McCain called "disturbing
and escalatory."
Brent Colburn, a Pentagon spokesman traveling with Defense
Secretary Ash Carter, said the United States was aware of the
weapons.
McCain, chairman of the Senate's Armed Services Committee,
said the move would escalate tensions but not lead to conflict.
"It is a disturbing development and escalatory development,
one which heightens our need to make the Chinese understand that
their actions are in violation of international law and their
actions are going to be condemned by everyone in the world," he
said at a news conference in Ho Chi Minh City.
"We are not going to have a conflict with China but we can
take certain measures which will be a disincentive to China to
continue these kinds of activities," he said.
In Beijing, China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua
Chunying said she had no information on the weapons.
U.S. officials say Chinese dredging work has added some
2,000 acres to five outposts in the resource-rich Spratly
islands in the South China Sea, including 1,500 acres this year.
It has released surveillance plane footage showing dredgers
and other ships busily turning remote outcrops into islands with
runways and harbors.
Carter called on Wednesday for an immediate halt to land
reclamation in the South China Sea and was expected to touch on
the issue of maritime security and freedom of navigation again
on Saturday in a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue security
conference in Singapore.
China says the islands are in sovereign Chinese territory.
Pentagon officials said efforts by China and other claimant
countries to turn reefs into islands in the Spratlys undermines
international law and raises questions about their future plans
and intentions.
"It creates an air of uncertainty in a system that has been
based on certainty and agreed-upon norms," said Colburn, the
Pentagon spokesman. "So anything that steps outside of the
bounds of international law we see as a concern because we don't
know what the ... motivations are behind that. We think it
should concern everyone in the region."
Asian military attaches and analysts said the placement of
mobile artillery pieces appeared to be a symbol of intent,
rather than any major development that could tilt any balance of
power.
"It is interesting and a point to watch. But it should be
remembered they've already got potentially a lot more firepower
on the naval ships that they routinely move through the South
China Sea," one military attache said.
China claims most of the South China Sea. The Philippines,
Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also claim parts of the
vital trade route. All claimants except Brunei have military
fortifications in the Spratlys.
(Reporting by David Alexander in Singapore, Mai Nguyen in
Hanoi, Sui-Lee Wee in Beijing and Greg Torode in Hong Kong;
Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Nick Macfie)