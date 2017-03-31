By Elzio Barreto HONG KONG, March 31 Share sales on Asia ex-Japan stock exchanges climbed 20 percent in the first quarter, buoyed by a surge in initial public offerings (IPOs) as China's regulator stepped up the approval of new listings in the world's second largest economy, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday. Proceeds in equity capital markets (ECM) in the region rose to $36.9 billion in the first quarter versus $30.8 billion in the first quarter of 2016, according to preliminary data through March 30. IPO issuance jumped 68.4 percent to $12.4 billion, led by a steep increase in deals in mainland China stock exchanges that put Shanghai as the main destination for new listings in the region and second in the world, behind the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Follow-on offerings, or the sale of new and existing shares in listed companies, edged 4.8 percent higher to $24.5 billion. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has increased the pace of IPO approvals in recent months to reduce the queue of nearly 700 companies waiting to go public, granting the most number of deals since the second quarter of 2015, data showed. Goldman Sachs led equity underwriting in the Asia Pacific region, handling $3.4 billion worth of deals, though Chinese securities companies that dominate domestic equity issuance took six of the top 10 spots in rankings. Chinese firms' grip of local markets put them at the top seven spots in a ranking of fees earned on equity deals, with Haitong Securities taking the lead. Following is a list of the region's top ECM underwriters in the first quarter of 2017 and the estimated fees earned on the deals. Bank Deal Volume Change from Rank Rank (in $mln) Q1 2016 2017 2016 Goldman Sachs 3,435 399 pct 1 14 Guotai Junan Secs 2,492 16.3 pct 2 1 CITIC 2,015 2.6 pct 3 2 Haitong Securities 1,718 55.3 pct 4 6 UBS 1,692 167.8 pct 5 16 CICC 1,673 75.1 pct 6 10 China Securities 1,601 458.6 pct 7 32 Citigroup 1,394 59.3 pct 8 12 Bank of America 937 222.5 pct 9 31 GF Securities 927 -15.8 pct 10 7 INDUSTRY TOTAL 36,933 20.0 pct Source: Thomson Reuters Bank Q1 2017 fees Change from (in $mln) Q1 2016 Haitong Securities 77.1 69.3 pct GF Securities 73.8 133.8 pct CITIC 72.3 54.1 pct Guotai Junan Securities 71.7 72.5 pct China Securities 59.3 445.6 pct Huatai Securities 56.4 164.9 pct CICC 51.3 182.4 pct Citigroup 47.6 201.3 pct Goldman 44.6 280.7 pct UBS 37.8 347.3 pct INDUSTRY TOTAL 1,323 84.9 pct Source: Thomson Reuters (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)