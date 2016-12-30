HONG KONG, Dec 30 Asia-Pacific equity capital markets (ECM) activity sank 22.5 percent in 2016, as weak IPO performance curbed demand for new listings in the region and listed companies slashed secondary offerings because of volatile equity markets, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed. Share offerings in the region's stock exchanges dropped to $207.4 billion, with follow-on share sales tumbling 29.3 percent and far outpacing the 2.4 percent decline in initial public offerings, according to data through Dec. 28. Hong Kong kept its crown as the world's top IPO venue, followed by Shanghai, as major exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Tokyo Stock Exchange, experienced a sharp decline in deal activity. China's largest securities firm, CITIC Securities Co Ltd , led the region both in the volume of deals it advised on and on estimated fees earned, the first time ever a domestic firm managed that feat, in a sign of the growing clout of Chinese investment banks. UBS and Goldman Sachs had led ECM rankings in the region since 2002. Following is a list of the region's top ECM underwriters in 2016 and the estimated fees earned on the equity deals. Bank Deal Volume Change from Rank Rank (in $mln) 2015 2016 2015 CITIC 12,074 -3.0 pct 1 4 Morgan Stanley 9,670 -40.3 pct 2 3 UBS 7,251 -66.6 pct 3 2 Citigroup 7,202 -9.0 pct 4 7 Haitong Securities 6,204 21.2 pct 5 14 Guotai Junan Securities 6,075 40.3 pct 6 16 China Securities 5,977 16.8 pct 7 15 CICC 5,761 -4.1 pct 8 12 Goldman Sachs 5,696 -73.8 pct 9 1 Huatai Securities 5,469 29.2 pct 10 17 INDUSTRY TOTAL 207,380 -22.5 pct Source: Thomson Reuters Bank 2016 fees Change from (in $mln) 2015 CITIC 287.8 7.9 pct Morgan Stanley 245.4 20.6 pct China Securities 161.7 25.5 pct GF Securities 160.7 57.1 pct Citigroup 148.3 57.0 pct JPMorgan 140.8 16.3 pct Deutsche Bank 140.2 -6.6 pct UBS 138.3 -45.4 pct Guosen Securities 134.4 -5.8 pct CICC 132.4 13.7 pct INDUSTRY TOTAL 5,032 -5.6 pct Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman & Co (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)