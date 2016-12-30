By Elzio Barreto
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Dec 30 Share sales in Asia ex-Japan
are set to rebound in 2017 from three-year lows this year,
driven by listings of financial firms in Greater China,
including the world's biggest fintech IPO, and a further revival
of offerings in India, bankers and investors said.
An up to $5 billion listing from China's largest
peer-to-peer lender Lufax and potential IPOs from e-commerce
giant Alibaba's online finance arm and Sinopec
Marketing in Hong Kong are expected to help reverse this year's
22.5 percent slide in Asia-Pacific equity capital markets (ECM)
deals.
Deal flow is expected to get a boost from mainland China's
recent move to relax approvals for IPOs to help control the
rapid build-up in corporate debt there and cushion its slowing
economy.
Regulators "will keep giving a lot of companies, specially
the banks, liquidity to help the economy" in China, said Ringo
Choi, Asia-Pacific IPO leader at consulting firm EY.
"With a strong pipeline of companies ready to list and
investor sentiment unaffected by political shockwaves elsewhere
in the world, we expect Greater China exchanges to remain the
world's most active markets for IPOs in 2017."
ECM activity in Asia-Pacific dropped in 2016 as weak IPO
performance curbed demand for new listings in the region and
listed companies slashed secondary offerings because of volatile
markets. The $207.4 billion of equity offerings were the lowest
since the $159 billion raised in 2013, preliminary Thomson
Reuters data showed.
Follow-on share sales sank 29.3 percent, far outpacing the
2.4 percent decline in IPOs, according to data through Dec. 28.
Hong Kong, the world's top venue for IPOs for a second
straight year, is forecast to have about $26 billion of new
listings in 2017, slightly higher than the $25 billion in 2016,
EY estimates.
Potential large listings in the city next year include those
of Lufax and Alibaba arm Ant Financial, which was last valued at
$60 billion. Either of those IPOs would be the largest by a
financial technology company globally. Chinese startups that
have raised billions of dollars and experienced fast growth over
the past several years are also lining up IPOs either in 2017 or
2018.
"We could be looking at significantly-sized, very strong IPO
candidates in the coming years, as growth continues to
accumulate and from the asset pool that's been built up over the
last five years," said Juan Delgado-Moreira, head of
international at Hamilton Lane, which invests in venture capital
and private equity funds.
Financial services companies that dominated Asian equity
offerings in 2016 will continue the trend next year, bankers and
analysts said. Likely Hong Kong IPOs include Guangzhou Rural
Commercial Bank's up to $1.5 billion deal, an up to $1 billion
IPO from China United Insurance Holding Corp and Ping An
Securities' up to $1 billion deal.
Apart from IPOs, some already-listed financial services
companies are expected to seek secondary offerings in different
exchanges to raise money for expansion, including Chinese
brokerage Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd, which
plans to raise at least $2 billion in Hong Kong, and China
Galaxy Securities, which aims to raise about $1.7
billion in a share sale in Shanghai.
Elsewhere in the region, South Korea is expected to have a
strong year for new listings, with mobile gaming company
Netmarble Games looking to raise $1.8 billion and Lotte Group
likely reviving the $4.5 billion IPO of Hotel Lotte. In
Singapore, NetLink Trust, the broadband subsidiary of Singapore
Telecommunications, could raise up to $2.5 billion,
Thomson Reuters publication IFR has reported.
With about $4 billion worth of deals, India had its best
year for IPOs in 2016 since a $8.4 billion record set in 2010.
Next year bankers expect another positive showing, despite Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's recent outlawing of high-value currency
notes, or demonetization.
Likely deals include an up to $1 billion listing from
National Stock Exchange and $440 million from toll road owner
Reliance Infrastructure.
"Next year also, in terms of (IPO) deals it should be quite
strong," said Subhrajit Roy, head of ECM origination at Kotak
Investment Banking.
"Due to demonetization, in some cases valuations might have
to be adjusted for certain sectors. However, the other
noteworthy aspect is that demonetisation will channelise
substantial savings to the financial sector," Roy added.
