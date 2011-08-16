(Repeats)

HONG KONG Aug 16 Sinfonietta, an Asia multi-strategy hedge fund run by Symphony Financial Partners, gained 14 percent in the first two weeks of August, defying the turmoil in Asian shares as bets on volatility in Korean stocks and positions against U.S. dollar paid off.

The MSCI AC Asia index .dMIAS00000PUS lost 10.79 percent in August up to last Friday.

The gains boosted the Sinfonietta fund's year-to-date return to about 25 percent, said David Baran, a former executive at Lehman Brothers, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Barclays who co-founded the firm in 2003.

Baran, who developed and managed Japanese equities and equity derivative proprietary trading activities for his previous firms, said he had set a target of increasing fund assets five times to $100 million by year-end. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Ken Wills)