By Nishant Kumar

HONG KONG, Aug 16 Sinfonietta, an Asia multi-strategy hedge fund run by Symphony Financial Partners, gained 14 percent in the first two weeks of August, as bets on volatility in Korean stocks and positions against U.S. dollar paid off during the turmoil in global markets.

The MSCI AC Asia index .dMIAS00000PUS lost 10.79 percent in August up to last Friday.

The gains boosted the Sinfonietta fund's year-to-date return to about 25 percent, said David Baran, a former executive at Lehman Brothers, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Barclays who co-founded the firm in 2003.

The Eurekahedge Asia Multi-Strategy index was up 1.29 percent up to the end of July this year.

Baran, who developed and managed Japanese equities and equity derivative proprietary trading activities for his previous firms, said he had set a target of increasing fund assets five times to $100 million by year-end.

Baran said his fund had booked profits and was now re-examining where to invest.

"There has been wholesale de-risking across the world and investors will be able to pick up bargains," he said, adding many companies in Hong Kong were trading at substantial discounts.

"They are probably oversold and there's probably a trading opportunity there. Same for Korea, same for Japan."

The Tokyo-based hedge fund manager with more than 20 years of experience in investing in Asia said the fund was able to shift positions quickly in response to changing market conditions.

Symphony Financial Partners manages over $200 million across different products. It opened the Sinfonietta fund to external investors four months ago after it had mainly been running partners' money of about $20 million.

The fund has offices in Tokyo and Singapore and employs 14 staff.

The firm joins the funds such as Vulpes, started by industry veteran Stephen Diggle, and Tantallon Capital that have reported gains during the market turmoil. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Ken Wills)