Dec 8 Japan topped the Asia-Pacific region in
share price performance in U.S. dollar terms so far this year.
China was the only other country in the region that recorded a
positive price performance in U.S. dollar terms. Indonesia was
the worst performer.
Track the region's performance through the following charts:
Asian markets performance: (reut.rs/1IzUu0l)
Asian markets valuations: (reut.rs/1IzUJbG)
Asian markets-Analyst revision scores: (reut.rs/1IzU5ez)
(Compiled by Tripti Kalro and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing
by Gopakumar Warrier)