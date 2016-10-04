BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
Oct 4 Indonesia topped the Asia-Pacific region in share price performance in dollar terms so far this year.
Sri Lanka and China were the only countries in the region to record a fall in price performance in U.S. dollar terms so far this year. Asian markets performance: (reut.rs/2dMXCwL) Asian markets valuations: (reut.rs/2dFUajg) Asian markets-Analyst revision scores: (reut.rs/2dFVzq0) (Compiled by Tripti Kalro and Patturaja Murugaboopathy)
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)