June 8 China lags the Asia Pacific region in share price performance in U.S. dollar terms so far this year, followed by Sri Lanka, Hong Kong and Japan.

Thailand leads the region followed by Pakistan and New Zealand. Asian markets performance: (reut.rs/1OcK8H2) Asian markets valuations: (reut.rs/1OcKhdq) Asian markets-Analyst revision scores: (reut.rs/1OcKGwl) (Compiled by Tripti Kalro and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)