BRIEF-Heartland Advisors reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kldXIx) Further company coverage:
July 5 China lags the Asia Pacific region in share price performance in U.S. dollar terms so far this year, followed by Sri Lanka, Hong Kong and Japan.
New Zealand leads the region followed by Thailand and Pakistan.
Asian markets performance: reut.rs/29f1MuD Asian markets valuations: reut.rs/29fJrK9 Asian markets-Analyst revision scores: reut.rs/29fKkme (Compiled by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kldXIx) Further company coverage:
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Investment portollo starting to benefit from higher interest rates, ceo says