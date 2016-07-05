July 5 China lags the Asia Pacific region in share price performance in U.S. dollar terms so far this year, followed by Sri Lanka, Hong Kong and Japan.

New Zealand leads the region followed by Thailand and Pakistan.

Asian markets performance: reut.rs/29f1MuD Asian markets valuations: reut.rs/29fJrK9 Asian markets-Analyst revision scores: reut.rs/29fKkme (Compiled by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)