Jan 9 Indian stocks are expected to see the
highest earnings growth of about 20 percent in the next four
quarters, followed by Indonesia and South Korea, estimates data
sourced from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed.
New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore lag on the earnings
growth in the region and form the bottom list.
Context:
India on Friday predicted robust economic growth in the
fiscal year that ends in March, but without fully accounting for
the disruption caused by recent decision to abolish high-value
old currency bills.
S.Korea Dec exports rise on semiconductors, machinery amid
nascent recovery
Singapore's Q4 GDP growth surprises as manufacturing
rebounds
