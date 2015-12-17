(Repeats to add media slug ASIA-STOCKS)
By Nichola Saminather
SINGAPORE Dec 17 Asian equity markets may have
dodged a bullet with a muted reaction to the U.S. Federal
Reserve's historic rate hike but many investors warn that more
pain could be in store.
While fears of a market meltdown following the Fed's
decision proved unfounded - with Asian currencies holding steady
and stocks rallying on assurances that further rate rises would
come slowly - the region faces plenty of challenges.
Slowing economic growth and sagging demand have caused
earnings to deteriorate. Consensus earnings estimates for Asia
ex-Japan companies have been cut to 4 percent for 2015 from 11
percent at the start of the year, the worst scale of downgrades
since 2011, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"The Fed's decision reflects the state of the U.S. economy,
less so the global economy," said Andrew Gillan, head of Asia
ex-Japan equities at Henderson Global Investors.
"Asia has been the world's engine of growth in recent years
and still is growing but not enough to offset the declines in
developed markets and currency weakness versus the U.S. dollar."
Even Asian exporters, who ought to benefit from a resurgent
U.S. economy, look set to face stiff competition from China,
which has now let the yuan weaken for 10 straight
sessions, the longest weakening streak on record.
Investors have been wary of Asian stocks since May 2013 when
they began dumping emerging market risk during that year's
"taper tantrums" before the Fed began winding down its monetary
stimulus.
While the market rallied in 2014 as investors realised U.S.
rates would not rise for some time, $51 billion have flowed out
of emerging Asian equity funds since the taper tantrums,
according to EPFR Global data compiled by Nomura.
The benchmark MSCI Asia Pacific (ex-Japan)index
has tumbled 13% this year and investors said
that outflows could continue in 2016, especially if the Fed
raised rates faster than expected.
The disconnect between market expectations for further rate
hikes, 0.83 percent by December 2016, and the Fed's favoured
rates of between 1.25 and 1.5 percent, means that the
uncertainty over U.S. interest rates has still not abated.
"This portents a period of volatility as the market wrestles
with whether or not the Fed will be raising the interest rate at
the next meeting or the meeting after etc.," Christopher Probyn,
chief economist at State Street Global Advisors, said in a note.
If next year's tightening is more in line with the Fed's
projection than the market's, investors may sell Asian stocks in
favour of higher yielding U.S. dollar assets.
There is "a risk that stronger U.S. data leads to a more
hawkish Fed in 2016 which could see more aggressive tightening
and with that policy error in a low growth world," Andrew Swan,
head of Asian equities at Blackrock, wrote in a note.
Asian currencies weakening against the U.S. dollar could
also spook investors, according to Alain Bokobza, head of global
asset allocation at Societe Generale.
"If you have a new trend down against the U.S. dollar, it's
not good news for investing in Asia ex-Japan, because as a
foreigner, coming from the euro, coming from the U.S. dollar,
you're losing money," he said before the Fed's statement.
Still, Asia does have some positives. Most of the region
benefits from lower oil and resource prices, and valuations,
hovering near 2008 lows, are attractive after the declines, said
Josh Crabb, head of Asian equities at Old Mutual Global
Investors in Hong Kong.
Policy easing and reforms could also benefit markets, and
exporters to the U.S. will gain from growth there, he said.
However the upside from these positives is limited by
"ongoing fears about some sort of 'emerging market crisis'
triggered by U.S. dollar strength," said Shane Oliver, head of
investment strategy at AMP Capital in Sydney.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Nachum Kaplan)