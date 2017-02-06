EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 6 Foreign investment in Asian equities rose in January, mostly driven by Taiwan and South Korean markets.
There was a net foreign investment of $1.4 billion and $1.2 billion in Taiwan and South Korean equities respectively, according to the exchange data. Last month, Indian equities saw a net sales of $172 million by foreigners.
The Taiwan dollar and South Korean won, which led the performance by Asian currencies against the dollar this year, were boosted by these investments. The won is up nearly 6 percent against the dollar this year, followed by the Taiwan dollar, which gained 5 percent.
For graphic, click: tmsnrt.rs/2khyuzj (Compiled by Gaurav S Dogra and Patturaja Murugabooopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.