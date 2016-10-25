* Asia ex-Japan earnings revisions least negative since June
2013
* Too-high 2017 estimates could lead to more downward
revisions
* S. Korea, Thailand, China, India lead; Singapore, Malaysia
lag
By Nichola Saminather
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 Earnings expectations for
Asian companies are picking up after falling for three years,
but some analysts are warning that the optimism about future
growth is getting ahead of the fragile recovery in actual
profits.
Downgrades to earnings forecasts have been fewer and smaller
since June, and there have been some upgrades, which has led to
a gradual increase in profit expectations for Asia ex-Japan
companies, according to data from Thomson Reuters Datastream.
The six-month percentage change in 12-month forward earnings
per share fell to its least negative since June 2013 this month
and many investors and analysts believe a turnaround is in the
offing.
Consensus estimates are now for average earnings per share
growth of 1.8 percent in 2016 from 2015, and 12.4 percent in
2017 from 2016 in Asia ex-Japan.
The growth expectations for 2017 indicate analysts are
overestimating the pace of the recovery, which means that
downward revisions to earnings forecasts could resume even as
actual earnings slowly improve.
"Earnings revisions, both from three months and six months
ago, are up about 5 percent," said Herald van der Linde, head of
Asia equity strategy at HSBC in Hong Kong. "But earnings growth
is still very low. Analysts have cut for 2016 but not for 2017,
so the 2017 growth numbers are too high."
This excess could dent positive investor sentiment, which
has lifted the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index almost 10 percent since
the July turnaround in earnings revisions, following little
change in the first six months of 2016.
"Earnings revisions indicate that a stock is improving, but
not necessarily the reasons why," said Wilfred Son Keng Po,
portfolio manager for Asia ex-Japan equities at PineBridge
Investments. "One thing that it does indicate, however, is the
fact that investors are gaining confidence in the future
prospects of the company."
Overcapacity, falling bank earnings in a low interest rate
environment, rising labour costs in some countries, and lower
energy and commodity prices contributed to the negative earnings
revisions in various sectors over the past few years, said Jian
Shi Cortesi, portfolio manager for Asian equities at GAM
Investment Management in Zurich.
"After a few years of challenging times, governments in Asia
have been more accommodative in terms of monetary policy, and in
some countries, fiscal spending is also increasing to support
growth," she said. "And a lot of companies are more prudent and
cost conscious, so with time, the benefits start to show."
Revisions have also slowed as, in some cases, share prices
have fallen to reflect companies' true earnings, PineBridge's
Son Keng Po said.
The turnaround has been led by specific markets so investors
should be wary of generalizing the trend, he cautioned.
South Korea has led the improvement, thanks to strong demand
for some of its hi-tech products, although Samsung Electronics'
decision to abandon the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone did help dent
the trend this month.
Also leading the positive revisions are Thailand, thanks to
faster than expected economic growth, China, because of signs of
economic stabilization and India, with its relatively strong
economic growth and benign monsoons this year.
The laggards are Singapore, where banks have seen a rise in
non-performing loans, and Malaysia, which has been hit by a
slowing economy amid lower oil and commodity prices and weaker
exports.
But even the better performers aren't out of the woods yet.
Analysts cited weaker-than-expected global growth, a
strengthening U.S. dollar on expectations of rising U.S. rates,
and further falls in commodity and energy prices as risks that
could bring back negative revisions in some markets and sectors.
For earnings growth, and positive revisions, to become
entrenched and to gain momentum, companies need to move away
from the cost-cutting mentality of the past few years and start
investing again, Van der Linde said.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Eric Meijer)