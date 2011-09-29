SINGAPORE, Sept 29 Asian oil products' swaps timespreads surged on Thursday, largely due to a fire that is still raging at Royal Dutch Shell's 500,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Singapore, traders said.

The front-month timespreads for gas oil, fuel oil and naphtha all rose to over seven-month peaks, with gas oil's October/November backwardation hitting its highest level in almost three years.

"On paper, what is really showing up is impact on diesel. Overnight, Oct/Nov is 90 cents. This was from 60 cents yesterday and 40 cents from the day before," a trader said. (Reporting by Jasmin Choo Editing by Miral Fahmy)