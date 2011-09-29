(Adds details, market comments, background)

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 Asian oil products' swaps timespreads surged on Thursday, largely due to a fire that is still raging at Royal Dutch Shell's 500,000 barrels-per-day Singapore refinery traders said.

The front-month timespreads for gas oil, fuel oil and naphtha rose to over seven-month peaks, with gas oil's October/November backwardation hitting its highest in almost three years.

"On paper, what is really showing up is the impact on diesel. Overnight, October/November is 90 cents. This was from 60 cents yesterday and 40 cents from the day before," a trader said.

Gas oil's October/November and November/December spreads rose by more than 50 percent to backwardation of 90 cents and 72 cents a barrel, respectively, levels not seen since 2008.

Heavy trades of up to 2 million barrels were seen for both contracts during London trading hours on Wednesday, with October/November trading from 60 cents to 80 cents and November/December from 50 cents to 70 cents a barrel.

The product's October crack also strengthened 68 cents to a premium of $17.57 a barrel, on the back of a dollar rise the previous day.

At least 90,000 tonnes of fuel oil's October/November timespread were transacted at $7.45-$8.50 a tonne in early trade, its highest level since February, with bids/offers strengthening further to $8.25/$8.50 after.

Naphtha's October/November backwardation steepened by over $2.00 a tonne to be traded at an eight-month peak of $7.00 a tonne, with 25,000 tonnes done at $6.25-$7.00 in early trade. Bids/offers eased slightly after at $6.25/$6.50 by 0430 GMT.

"Vitol and JPMorgan are among those who are buying the naphtha spreads, while Noble is selling. Europe's naphtha is firming but I think in Asia, there's no big issue (with supplies)," said a North Asian trader.

Singapore, Asia's energy-trading hub, is bracing for a shutdown of its largest refinery as an ongoing fire at Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) Bukom plant, which started on Wednesday, raised the prospect of disruptions to the region's oil flows.

Berthing operations at the plant has stopped, with at least one ship having to pull off from the loading berth since the fire started, shipping and trade sources said. (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong, Seng Lipeng and Jasmin Choo Editing by Manash Goswami)