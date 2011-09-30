SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Asian oil product swaps weakened on Friday as Royal Dutch Shell managed to douse the Singapore refinery fire, easing some concerns regarding potential supply disruptions in the region.

The inter-month and crack spreads for products across the barrel had spiked on Thursday as a fire raged at the 500,000 barrels-per-day plant, Shell's biggest and Asia's sixth-largest.

Gas oil suffered the biggest fall, after its timespreads surged to over 3-year highs in the previous session on news that Shell had shut the hydro cracker at the Pulau Bukom facility.

Gas oil's October/November contract fell 25 cents to 85 cents a barrel by 0430 GMT, while the October crack dived $1.40 to $17.87 a barrel. Naphtha's prompt timespread dropped a dollar to $5.25 a tonne, while premiums to Dubai crude lost 85 cents to $5.33 a tonne.

Fuel oil was the least affected, with October/November slipping 13 cents to $8.00 a barrel, and front-month cracks steady at a discount of $2.89, up 2 cents.

"Yesterday, there was no clear indication of how long the outage would last as the fire wasn't under control, that led to a the knee-jerk jump in prices," said a Singapore-based trader.

Shell finally put out the blaze late on Thursday after firefighters struggled to contain it for a day and a half, forcing the firm to start shutting its biggest plant worldwide.

Shell Singapore's chairman, Lee Tzu Yang, said that the company has not declared force majeure on product shipments. (Reporting by Francis Kan; Editing by Manash Goswami)