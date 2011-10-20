By Lee Chyen Yee
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Oct 20 When Google Inc
unveiled its latest version of Android, the operating platform
powering 50 percent of the global smartphone market, it picked
Hong Kong as the destination to show off the new software on
Wednesday.
The event in Hong Kong, where a population of 7 million has
a mobile penetration of 200 percent, highlights Asia's
importance as a market Google is keen to win in its high stakes
war with Apple Inc .
In the process, the search giant is deepening ties with
Asian electronics powerhouse Samsung Electronics ,
the largest Android seller, which is also set to overtake Apple
as the world's biggest smartphone vendor in the third quarter.
" The Asian market is very important. Especially
some of the countries are really emerging with smartphones and
we are very excited about the opportunity," Won-pyo Hong,
executive vice president for Samsung's global product strategy,
said on the sidelines at the All Things D technology conference
in Hong Kong.
The three-day event hosts senior executives from Google,
Microsoft , Yahoo , Alibaba Group, Sony Corp
, Twitter and other companies.
South Korea's Samsung, cross-town rival LG
Electronics Inc and Taiwan's HTC Corp are
already leading the Android charge, with some of these vendors
also supporting Microsoft's software.
Samsung's Galaxy Nexus, which sports both the Samsung and
Google logos, will be the first device running the new Android
system named 'Ice Cream Sandwich', aimed to unify the software
used in tablets and smartphones.
The release comes after Apple began sales of the iPhone 4S,
which boasts a voice-recognition technology dubbed 'Siri'.
"This will be our strategic product for the year-end holiday
season, as (Apple's) iPhone 4S just came into the market," said
JK Shin, president and head of Samsung's mobile communications
business. The product will be launched in November.
Asia-Pacific, already bustling with smartphone users, will
drive further growth in feature phones and smartphones over the
next few years, while European and U.S. markets stagnate,
analysts say.
Microsoft said on Thursday it will launch Mango-powered
handsets from mobile makers including Nokia Oyj ,
Samsung and HTC over the next few weeks.
"As the price comes down, emerging markets do become a huge
opportunity, but also the existing markets in western Europe and
the U.S., because as the price point comes down, more people
will get into the smartphone market," Andrew Lees, president of
Microsoft's Windows phone division, told Reuters in an interview
on Thursday.
Android software, which Google licenses free to
manufacturers, is the most popular smartphone software globally,
ranking ahead of Apple's iOS as well as software by Microsoft
and Research in Motion Ltd .
Android runs on 190 million devices, up from 135
million in mid-July. As of the second quarter of this year,
shipments of iPhones totalled around 129 million units, while
that of iPads totalled 29 million, IDC figures show.
Smartphones now create 25 percent of all phone market
volumes, and the majority of the profits.
Jerry Yang, Yahoo's co-founder highlighted Asia as a "very
important and growing" consumption market for Yahoo.
"Southeast Asia and India, in the next three years, there
will be 100 million users coming online," Yang said, pointing to
the proliferation of $50 feature phones.
APPLE BETS ON CHINA
This week, Apple's Chief Executive Tim Cook highlighted
Greater China as its next big growth opportunity, saying "the
sky's the limit there", even as the company missed street
estimates for profit for the first time in 10 years.
Cook told analysts that Greater China -- mainland China,
Hong Kong and Taiwan -- was becoming an all-important region for
Apple as it has "become No. 2 on our list of top revenue
countries very, very quickly." Revenue from the region increased
four-fold to $4.5 billion during the quarter.
China and India, the largest and fastest growing mobile
markets, with about 1.8 billion mobile phone subscribers, still
have a smartphone penetration rate of less than 5 percent and
this is where the top players are likely to boost investments
and jostle to stitch deals with telco operators.
"For 2011 and 2012 we expect Apple to build a viable
mid-range smartphone business and to pressure Android vendors
with a reliance on the mid-range, while heavily pressurising
others such as RIM," analysts at Nomura said last week in a
report on the global mobile phone industry.
Apple lags rivals in smartphone markets, such as India and
China, where buyers mostly choose handsets based on prices
unlike the trend in matured markets.
Huawei Technologies and smaller rival ZTE Corp Ltd
, are also aggressively muscling in on
mobile devices.
This month, Apple launched its first store in Hong Kong,
which joined its five other China stores as those with the
highest traffic and among its highest revenue stores in the
world.
(Additional reporting by Huang Yuntao; Writing by Anshuman
Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)