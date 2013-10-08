NUSA DUA, Indonesia Oct 8 The 21 countries of
the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation trade group promised on
Tuesday to implement responsible macroeconomic policies that
will help offset slowing global economic growth and weaker
trade.
"Global growth is too weak, risks remain tilted to the
downside, global trade is weakening and the economic outlook
suggests growth is likely to be slower and less balanced than
desired," the group said in a prepared statement.
"We will implement prudent and responsible macroeconomic
policies to ensure mutually reinforcing effect of growth and to
maintain economic and financial stability in the region, and
prevent negative spillover effect."