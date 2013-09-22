(Adds details of higher storm signal, coastal impact)
HONG KONG, Sept 22 A powerful typhoon headed
towards the southern Chinese city of Hong Kong, one of the most
densely populated cities on Earth, on Sunday amid warnings of
severe flooding as well as strong winds in the event of a direct
hit.
Typhoon Usagi, the strongest storm to hit the Western
Pacific this year, began pounding the Asian financial centre
late on Sunday. Over 370 flights were cancelled in the city,
while residents rushed home ahead of what weathermen warned
could be the strongest hit by a typhoon in years.
The No. 8 signal warning was hoisted as winds intensified
and the famous harbour churned with waves. The storm, which
killed two people in the Philippines, was expected to buffet the
city through Monday, possibly closing financial markets and the
stock exchange.
The storm has weakened from "super" typhoon status but winds
of over 160 kilometres per hour were expected.
China's National Meteorological Centre issued its highest
alert, with more than 80,000 people moved to safety in Fujian
province and authorities deploying at least 50,000
disaster-relief workers, the state Xinhua news agency reported.
Already, in coastal Fujian, the storm had taken out three
major power lines, cutting off electricity supply to about
170,000 households, Xinhua added.
In Guangdong province, a major base for Chinese nuclear
power, the Daya Bay nuclear power plant just east of Hong Kong
had initiated emergency response schemes, Xinhua said. Four of
the six power generating units at the plant had been ordered to
operate at reduced load.
Major Chinese airlines cancelled flights to cities in
southern Guangdong and Fujian while shipping was suspended
between the China and Taiwan, state media added.
If a No. 8 storm signal remains in place after 7 a.m. on
Monday (2300 GMT on Sunday), the Hong Kong stock exchange will
be closed for at least part of the day, along with schools,
businesses and non-essential government services.
China's Agriculture Ministry had urged authorities in
Fujian, Jiangxi and Guangdong provinces to mobilise farmers to
harvest mature crops quickly, warning of potential damage to
farmland.
Jiangxi province is a major rice producing region and the
months of August and September are crucial for the development
of late crops.
Usagi lashed the east and south coasts of Taiwan on Saturday
after slamming into the Philippines' northernmost islands where
it cut communication and power lines and triggered landslides.
