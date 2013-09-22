HONG KONG, Sept 23 A powerful typhoon hit Hong
Kong and the southern China coast on Monday, killing at least 20
people on the mainland, crippling power lines and causing
flooding and gale force winds.
Typhoon Usagi, the strongest storm to hit the Western
Pacific this year, began pounding the Asian financial centre
late on Sunday. More than 370 flights were cancelled.
The No. 8 signal warning remained in force early on Monday,
with financial markets closed for at least part of the morning.
The weather observatory said the storm had weakened from "super"
typhoon status and that it would consider lowering the warning
signal before 10 a.m. (0200 GMT)
China's National Meteorological Centre issued its highest
alert, with more than 80,000 people moved to safety in Fujian
province and authorities deploying at least 50,000
disaster-relief workers, state Xinhua news agency reported.
At least 20 people were killed on China's southern coast,
television reports said, including 13 in Shanwei in the eastern
fringes of Guangdong province.
The victims included people hit by debris and others who had
drowned. One man was killed by a falling window pane.
"It is the strongest typhoon I have ever encountered,"
Xinhua quoted Luo Hailing, a gas station attendant in Shanwei,
as saying. "So terrible, lucky we made preparations."
Winds of more than 180 km/hour (110 mph) were recorded in
some parts of southern China, toppling trees, cranes and blowing
cars off roads in some areas.
The storm had earlier brought down three major power lines
in coastal Fujian, cutting off electricity supplies to about
170,000 households, Xinhua reported.
In Guangdong province, a major base for Chinese nuclear
power, the Daya Bay nuclear power plant just east of Hong Kong
had initiated emergency response schemes, Xinhua said.
Four of the six power-generating units at the plant had been
ordered to operate at reduced load.
Airlines cancelled flights to cities in southern Guangdong
and Fujian, while shipping was suspended between China and
Taiwan, state media said.
Despite earlier warnings the typhoon could pose a severe
risk to Hong Kong, the city suffered only minimal damage,
including toppled trees. There were no fatalities in the city.
The Hong Kong Exchange delayed the start of trading on
securities and derivatives markets due to the typhoon.
There will be no trading in the morning if the typhoon
signal remains at 8 or higher at 9 a.m Hong Kong time (0100
GMT), with trading suspended for the whole day if storm signal 8
is still up at noon.
Schools, businesses and non-essential government services
will also close while storm signal 8 remains hoisted.
Usagi lashed the east and south coasts of Taiwan on Saturday
after slamming into the Philippines' northernmost islands, where
it cut communication and power lines and triggered landslides.
(Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Paul Tait)