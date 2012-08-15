* Companies shipping jet fuel include Morgan Stanley and
Chevron
* More cargoes to follow on profitable arbitrage economics
* Freight rates increase further, signalling vessel interest
for route
By Jessica Jaganathan and Luke Pachymuthu
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 At least 90,000 tonnes of jet
fuel are set to be shipped from Asia to the U.S. West Coast from
late-August to fill a supply shortfall after a fire shut a crude
unit at California's second-largest refinery, traders and
shipbrokers said on Wednesday.
Morgan Stanley and Chevron Corp have each
fixed a medium-range vessel to carry about 30,000 tonnes of jet
fuel, to be loaded from South Korea in early September, headed
to the U.S. West Coast, they said.
Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Vitol
are also set to ship jet fuel cargoes on that route, traders
said.
The shipping fixtures, however, could not be confirmed with
the relevant companies.
Chevron's 245,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Richmond,
California, may be shut for at least four to six months after a
major fire at its crude distillation unit last week, industry
intelligence group IIP Energy said in a report that suggested
the outage may be twice as long as feared.
While the refinery is continuing to produce about 50 percent
of its capacity for transportation fuel while the CDU is shut,
traders expect a shortage of oil products over the next few
months in the region.
Profitable arbitrage economics to ship jet fuel from North
Asia to the U.S. West Coast would also mean an increase in
cargoes on that route over the coming weeks, traders have said.
A Western trader is moving at least one gasoline cargo from
North Asia to the U.S. West Coast, traders have said.
Prior to the fire, only about 30,000 tonnes of jet fuel was
shipped from Asia to U.S. West Coast every month, a
Singapore-based trader said. The term cargoes are sometimes sent
to airlines based in Hawaii, Alaska and Vancouver which usually
land on the U.S. West Coast.
Jet fuel spot cargoes usually move from South Korea to the
U.S. West Coast only about three to four times a year, a trader
said earlier.
"Morgan Stanley has big shorts into the airlines business in
the United States," said a Singapore-based trader.
Morgan Stanley will also most likely ship an Aug. 25-29
loading jet fuel cargo from Taiwan, which it purchased from
Formosa Petrochemical Corp in an earlier spot tender,
traders said.
BP more recently bought a jet fuel cargo from Formosa for
loading in mid-September, which will also likely be shipped to
the United States if the economics remain favourable, they
added.
FREIGHT RATES CONTINUE INCREASE
Meanwhile, freight rates for the medium-range vessels to
carry clean products from South Korea to the U.S. West Coast
continue to rise, shipbrokers said.
The rate has increased from $1.2 million prior to the fire
to $1.27 million earlier this week and to at least $1.3 million
now, one of them said.
A second shipbroker estimated that it will take about 19-20
days to ship a jet fuel cargo from South Korea U.S. West Coast.
Although profitable under current freight rates, shipments
next month could be limited as very few spot cargoes are
available in September, said traders and refining sources.
Most South Korean refiners have sold out their jet fuel
cargoes for September amid supply constraints elsewhere in the
region after refinery maintenance increased demand, they said.
But the situation should improve from October with some
Asian refineries expected come back online.
The improved profitability of the Asia-U.S. route also comes
as European demand for jet fuel is set to fall with the end of
peak summer demand and the Olympic Games in London, traders
said.
"I think some of the companies will now start to send jet
fuel mostly to U.S. West Coast, instead of to Europe," a North
Asian trader said.