April 3 Wilmar International Ltd, one of the world's biggest raw sugar producers and refiners, plans to sever marketing ties with Queensland Sugar Ltd (QSL), signaling the Singapore-based agribusiness may take its Australian sales in-house.

Wilmar does not intend to renew in June 2014 a long-standing agreement for QSL to sell its Australia-grown sugar, QSL said in a statement. If terminated, the deal would expire in mid-2017.

QSL exports three million tonnes of sugar each year.

The move by Wilmar, the world's top palm oil processor with business interests in sugar, lauric oils and other commodities, is the latest sign of the company's plans to expand its footprint in the global sugar trade. In February it signed a deal to buy a major stake in India's Shree Renuka Sugars , one of the world's largest producers.

The news has raised concerns in Australia over QSL's future.

An MP was quoted in the Courier-Mail on Thursday as saying the move was a "bastard act." The newspaper said Wilmar will establish its own marketing arm for about two million tonnes of Australian sugar.

Australia was Wilmar's first foothold in the world sugar business. The company bought Sucrogen Ltd in 2010, the first of a flurry of acquisitions to increase its presence in the sweetener trade to feed growing Asian demand.

Queensland's chief executive officer Greg Beashel said in the statement that QSL "acknowledge(s) that there are new players and ownership structures in the industry with different capabilities," but described the move as "disappointing."

A spokeswoman for Wilmar could not be reached immediately for comment due to the late hour. (Reporting by Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)