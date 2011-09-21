* Asian hedge fund assets rise to $136 bln - Eurekahedge
* Net inflows so far in 2011 at $7 bln vs $4 bln in 2010
* Funds see net inflows for the 16th consecutive month
By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG, Sept 21 Asia-focused hedge funds
attracted a net inflow of about $500 million in August,
increasing their total inflows for 2011 to $7 billion, as
investors shrugged off volatile markets and raised bets on the
region's fast growth, new data showed.
Flows this year has exceeded last year's when these funds
got net inflows of $4 billion, data released on Wednesday by
Singapore-based hedge fund tracker Eurekahedge showed.
European hedge funds saw net outflows worth $2.8 billion in
August, while North American funds attracted net inflows of $4.8
billion, the data showed.
Total assets under management of the Asian hedge funds
tracked by Eurekahedge rose to $136.1 billion at the end of
August, the highest since December 2008.
While cumulative hedge fund assets in Asia remain about $40
billion below their peak hit in December 2007, the industry is
seeing a revival from the global financial crisis, with some
funds attracting hundreds of million of dollars.
High-profile funds such as Azentus, launched by former
Goldman Sachs trader Morgan Sze, and the ones planned by
Carl Huttenlocher, the former Asia head of JPMorgan Chase & Co's
Highbridge Capital and Oasis Management's Seth Fischer
are expected to boost industry assets further this year.
Asian hedge funds, including those betting on Japan,
received a net inflow for the 16th consecutive month in August,
the data showed, helped by outperformance in 2011.
The regional funds, as measured by the Eurekahedge Asia
index, lost about 2.7 percent in the first eight months of the
year. By comparison, the MSCI AC Asia Index .dMIAS00000PUS was
down about 10 percent.
In August, the funds lost about 3.5 percent compared with
the 9.2 percent decline in the MSCI AC Asia Index as stocks
across the region slumped on worries about the health of the
U.S. economy and the European sovereign debt crisis.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)