Uber's head of AI Labs steps down after four months
March 9 Uber Technologies Inc's Gary Marcus said he is stepping down from his post as head of AI Labs, four months after the unit was created.
HONG KONG May 13 A consortium comprising China's CITIC Capital and Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is set to buy U.S.-listed Asiainfo-Linkage Inc for about $900 million, people familiar with matter told Reuters on Monday.
An announcement is expected in the next few hours, the people said, putting an end to a 16-month process that started with CITIC Capital making its first offer to buy the China-based software and IT company.
The final offer is expected to be $12 per share, 2.8 percent above Asiainfo's last traded price of $11.68 on Friday.
The price would be the same as CITIC Capital's initial bid in January 2012.
Citic Capital and Asiainfo-Linkage did not respond to phone calls after business hours requesting comment on the takeover bid.
March 9 Uber Technologies Inc's Gary Marcus said he is stepping down from his post as head of AI Labs, four months after the unit was created.
TOKYO, March 9 Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is not a favoured bidder for Toshiba Corp's memory chip business due to its close ties with China, sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.