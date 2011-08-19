HONG KONG, Aug 19 Here is the latest weekly Asia-Pacific Investment Banking Scorecard, provided by Thomson Reuters:

MAN-U TO LIST $1 BILLION IPO IN SINGAPORE

English Premier League soccer champions Manchester United announced its planned IPO listing on the Singapore stock exchange for $1 billion in proceeds. Singapore-listed IPOs total $7.1 billion so far this year from 9 issues, including the $5.5 billion IPO by Hutchison Port Holdings Trust . This volume marks a seven-fold increase over the $1 billion issued at this time last year.

While Singapore equity is on the rise, the IPOs listed in the Asia ex Japan bourses are down 26 percent, with proceeds of $59.1 billion from 387 issues as compared with the $80 billion through 401 IPOs at this point last year. Shanghai, the top exchange at this point last year, has dropped to third place so far, with IPO proceeds down by 57 percent.

ASAHI BUYS NEW ZEALAND INDEPENDENT LIQUOR

Japan's Asahi Group Holdings announced that it would buy New Zealand's Independent Liquor in a deal worth $1.3 billion to expand its overseas presence.

Capitalising on the strong yen , Japanese outbound acquisitions reached $45 billion so far this year, marking the highest period of cross-border acquisitions on record. With 401 deals to date, outbound Japanese M&A activity is up 67 percent over the comparable period last year.

The top three nations targeted by Japanese companies are Switzerland, the United States, and Brazil; collectively accounting for 64.7 percent of all outbound M&A by Japan.

AUSTRALIAN M&A REACHES RECORD HIGH

Australian-involved M&A reached a record high of $130.3 billion so far this year, up 78.1 percent from the same period last year and the busiest year-to-date volume.

Metals & Mining remains the busiest mid sector with $27.8 billion, up 31.5 percent from the same period last year. However, the Food and Beverage sector saw one of the biggest surges with transactions reaching a total of $18.1 billion from 33 deals compared with $118.2 million from 25 deals in 2010 year-to-date. Goldman Sachs , advising on 27 deals, is the top financial adviser for Australian-involvement announced M&A this year with 42.4 percent market share, up 8.5 market share points from the same period last year.

