HONG KONG Nov 4 Here is the latest weekly
Asia-Pacific Investment Banking Scorecard, provided by Thomson
Reuters:
ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY (PE) INVESTMENTS UP 30 PCT
Private Equity investments aimed at Asia Pacific & Japan
companies have risen 30 percent year-on-year, with investments
of $25.1 billion in private capital made to date through 990
deals compared with $19.4 billion from 866 deals in November
2010. China remains the biggest focus area for PE investments,
reaching $12.7 billion, an increase of 40 percent over last
year.
The two nations with the biggest percentage growth of PE
investments made are Japan and South Korea, with $3.6 billion
(up 116 percent) and $2.4 billion (up 185 percent),
respectively.
SOUTH KOREA ECM ISSUES DOWN 22 PCT YOY
Daewoo Securities Co Ltd's $999 million
secondary offering marks the second-largest equity deal in South
Korea this year after KB Financial Group Inc's $1.7
billion offering in Q2.
Overall equity issuance in South Korea is down 22 percent
year on year at $11.7 billion from 135 deals, despite a surge in
proceeds raised in the industrials (up 96 percent) and retail
(up 600 percent) sectors.
Citigroup Inc leads the rankings for underwriting a
total of $1 billion in proceeds from three deals so far, up from
16th place at this time last year.
ASIA CROSS-BORDER M&A FEES TOTAL $2.5 BLN
Asia-Pacific cross-border M&As remained active with the
acquisition of Canada's Grande Cache Coal Corp by a
special purpose vehicle controlled by China's Winsway Coking
Coal Holdings Ltd and Japan's Marubeni Corp .
Global cross-border M&As are up a modest 3 percent this year
while China cross-border M&As, driven by energy and power deals,
are up 39 percent.
Investment banking fees from cross-border deals in
Asia-Pacific and Japan total $2.5 billion in the year to date, a
decrease of 3 percent from the same period last year. Goldman
Sachs Group Inc leads the pack with fees of $149 million
so far this year.
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)