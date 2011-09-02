HONG KONG, Sept 2 Here is the latest weekly
Asia-Pacific Investment Banking Scorecard, provided by Thomson
Reuters:
BAIN BOOST PE BUYOUTS IN HIGH TECH
Private equity firm Bain Capital has agreed to buy
Australian software maker MYOB for an estimated A$1.2 billion,
marking Bain Capital's largest acquisition for an Australian
entity. Bain Capital has completed 11 buyouts this year, of
which four targets are in Asia including Japan's Skylark and
Hero MotoCorp Ltd in India.
Cross-border PE-backed M&A activity targeting Asia ex-Japan
companies is up 8.4 percent over the same period last year, with
deal values reaching $11.9 billion so far this year. High
Technology leads the rankings as the most targeted sector for
Private Equity (PE) acquisitions, totalling $2.4 billion from 31
deals, a nine-fold increase from 2010.
RAMP UP FOR MONGOLIA MINING IPOS
Mongolia's natural resource sector makes a play for equity
markets as Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal is expected to
list $1.5 billion in Hong Kong later this quarter, along with
IPOs in the pipeline including Erdenes-Tavan Tolgo and Terra
Energy LLC, both Mongolian mining companies.
Mongolia mining-related companies (may be registered
elsewhere) have raised $5.7 billion in through 17 IPOs in the
past decade, with 90 percent of the IPOs occurring within the
last five years. Citigroup is the top underwriter for
Mongolian mining deals, advising on issuance volume of $638.1
million from three IPOs.
AUSTRALIAN M&A REMAINS STRONG
Despite the decrease in deal count, Australian-involvement
M&A deal volume reached $140.8 billion so far this year, 82
percent higher than the same period last year. The
January-to-September period in 2007 remains the highest
first-three quarter volume for overall Australian M&A when
volume reached $144.4 billion.
Goldman Sachs leads the year-to-date financial
adviser ranking for Australian-involvement announced M&A,
bolstered by its target advisory role in the $15.6 billion
completed acquisition of Petrohawk Energy Corp by BHP Billiton
-- this year's largest deal for
Australian-involvement M&A.
(Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Ken Wills)