HONG KONG Aug 12 The departure of big investment banks from Asia's $20 trillion bond market in recent years has dramatically changed the way investors trade debt in the region, with the number of smaller intermediaries ballooning while market liquidity shrinks.

A new class of boutique market firms has emerged globally, offering niche services such as electronic trading, information exchange and fund management, to fill a void left by the bigger players.

The unbundling of bond market services is only now catching on in Asia, long after the 2008 crisis and ensuing regulations left the largest U.S. and European banks with smaller trading books and an ever-shrinking capacity to trade bond prices in such large volumes.

The new trading landscape has meant big adjustments for fund managers, the biggest holders of bonds, who need to streamline operations to deal with multiple trading venues and new risks arising from the low turnover and rising volatility.

"On average we are one to three traders fewer than comparable sized firms and save nearly five basis points in trade execution costs, which is equivalent to an entire bid-offer spread on most bonds we trade," said Tim Morbelli, a vice president at Alliance Bernstein, which manages $490 billion globally in assets.

"So rather than being a price taker, we are a market maker now," Morbelli said.

To deal with the more fragmented market, Alliance Bernstein aggregates quotes, prices and market chatter from the many electronic platforms that have sprouted in recent years and consolidates orders from its various portfolios into a central location.

In January alone, Morbelli estimates the firm had to process nearly 11,000 information alerts on its open U.S. order book.

Electronic trading platforms such as MarketAxess, Electronifie, and Trumid and Tradeweb, majority-owned by Thomson Reuters, have entered the space left by bigger banks' and their deep proprietary trading desks.

SC Lowy, an independent fixed-income boutique, saw trading volumes jump 50 percent in 2015 from a year ago to $5 billion after trebling headcount over the past six years.

Additionally, the exodus of technological expertise from shrinking legacy investment banks has provided the talent to fuel the rise of many startups.

Amar Kuchinad, the chief executive of U.S.-based Electronifie, was formerly a trader with Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse before starting his platform a couple of years ago.

The new landscape means investors, like Alliance Bernstein, now have to monitor disparate trading pools and increasingly draw on new aggregating technology to help.

LIQUIDITY

But innovation alone hasn't been able to fix a deeper problem that has persisted since the crisis: poor liquidity.

The average bid-ask spread on U.S. investment grade debt has nearly doubled over the last decade, according to Barclays, even as primary bond issuance jumped, leaving money managers vulnerable to sudden turns in the markets.

The problem is more acute in Asia where big banks, though still dominant, have been pulling out of the mass bond market.

In recent months, Deutsche Bank slashed its Asian local currency debt market team, two market sources said. A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment.

While local currency bond issuance in emerging east Asia exceeded $1 trillion in the June quarter, according to the Asian Development Bank, only a tiny fraction of this is traded on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, newer entrants have yet to grow their slice of the pie to a point where they can meaningfully move the market.

Jesper Bruun-Olsen, the Asia-Pacific head of Algomi, said Asia's investors are generally slow to use new technology to their advantage. The UK based startup runs a platform that allows clients to swap notes on which investors own which bonds.

"Most dealers are not making full use of the data they have in a smart and intelligent way to help their sales force and trading desks become more efficient and Asia is a prime example of that," said Bruun-Olsen. (Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Sam Holmes)