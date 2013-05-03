BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
GREATER NOIDA, India May 3 A global liquidity infusion risks leading to asset bubbles, China, Japan, South Korea along with a host of Southeast Asian nations said on Friday.
Many emerging nations are cautious about easier monetary policy in advanced economies, including Japan, fearing it may result in disruptive bubbles and currency appreciation, and make their exports less competitive.
The ASEAN group of nations, plus China, Japan and South Korea are strongly committed to enhancing efforts to respond to risk from global monetary easing, they said in a joint statement at the Asian Development Bank's annual meeting in India. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.