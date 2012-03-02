(Corrects to add dropped word 'million' in paragraph 5)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, March 2 Henderson
Group said it has shut its Asia-Pacific Equity
Multi-Strategy Fund, and a source said Singapore-based Tantallon
Capital is winding down its long-only Asia ex-Japan Bass Rock
Fund, signaling tough time for Asia's hedge fund industry.
Asian hedge funds suffered net outflows in the last four
months of 2011, according to Eurekahedge. The fund tracker
estimates nearly seven in 10 Asia funds have fallen below their
"high water mark" -- the peak net asset values above which they
can charge performance fees.
AsianInvestor, an industry publication, said
British-Australian fund manager Henderson decided to close its
$30 million Asia-Pacific multi-strategy fund due to the
difficulty in attracting investments.
Separately, an industry source told Reuters the Bass Rock
Fund lost 28 percent of its value last year. The source
requested anonymity because the information was not public.
According to AsianInvestor, the Tantallon fund had only $14
million in assets at the end of last year.
Both funds were managed out of Singapore.
A Henderson spokeswoman confirmed the fund closure while
Tantallon declined to comment.
Hedge funds investing in Asia lost 8.5 percent on average
last year as largely long-biased portfolios failed to absorb
market shocks, according to Eurekahedge data.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim and Eveline Danubrata in SINGAPORE and
Nishant Kumar in HONG KONG; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)