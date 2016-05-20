May 20 Asian Star Co :

* Says it scraps the former capital alliance formed on Dec. 19, 2011 with a Shanghai-based investment firm D&W Co., Ltd. and a Hongkong investment firm

* Says it forms a new capital alliance with D&W Co., Ltd. and D&W's wholly owned unit on May 20

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TZhEfM

