SEOUL Nov 14 South Korea's transport ministry said on Friday it has decided to suspend Asiana Airlines Inc's Incheon-San Francisco route for 45 days in relation to a fatal Asiana plane crash at the destination in July 2013.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement that the crash at San Francisco International Airport, killing three passengers and injuring more than 180, merited a 90-day suspension under South Korean law.

But the ministry said it halved the suspension in recognition of the flight crew's efforts to minimise casualties in the Boeing 777 crash.

Asiana said in a statement it will seek a formal reconsideration of the decision, as well as consider legal options, without elaborating. The carrier, which flies the route seven times a week with a 295-seat Boeing 777, is expected to lose about 15 billion won ($13.6 million) in revenue if the suspension is upheld.

Asiana said the decision did not take account of inconvenience it would cause to passengers, petitions by stakeholders or expert opinion, such as that of the head of the International Air Transport Association, that such punitive measures do not help in bolstering safety.

Some 170,000 passengers use Asiana's San Francisco route per year, 70 percent of them being non-Korean. The route has an average passenger load factor of 85 percent.

