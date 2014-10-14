By David Ingram
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 14 South Korea-based Asiana
Airlines Inc has agreed to pay $55 million to settle
allegations in a U.S. class action that it conspired with other
airlines to fix rates for shipping air cargo, according to court
papers filed on Tuesday.
The proposed settlement, which requires the approval of a
judge, was filed in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn.
The plaintiffs in the class action are primarily
freight-forwarders, companies that manage cargo delivery. They
said they paid inflated prices because of the alleged
conspiracy.
In all, 22 defendants have settled in the antitrust
litigation, which began in 2006. They have agreed to pay $903
million, according to Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer, one of the law
firms working for the freight-forwarders.
An attorney for Asiana in Washington did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Six defendants in the class action have not agreed to
settle: Air China Ltd, Air India, Air New Zealand
Ltd, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Eva
Airways Corp and Nippon Cargo Airlines Ltd. No trial
date has been set.
The case is: In re Air Cargo Shipping Services Antitrust
Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New
York, No. 1:06-md-1775.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)