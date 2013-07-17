SEOUL, July 17 Asiana Airlines Inc on Wednesday said it grounded one of its Boeing 777 jets in Los Angeles when an engine started leaking oil, less than two weeks after one of the South Korean carrier's 777s crash landed in San Francisco.

The leak was found on Monday as the plane prepared for takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport bound for South Korea's Incheon airport, the airline said. The passenger jet underwent maintenance and passengers had to wait about 17 hours before they could fly on another plane.

The incident came nine days after a Boeing 777 operated by Asiana crash-landed on July 6 at San Francisco International Airport, resulting in the deaths of three teenage girls and injuring over 180 other passengers and crew.

U.S. and South Korean authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. Initial information from the investigation has indicated the plane was flying too slowly as it came in to land.

Another Asiana-operated Boeing 777 was delayed in San Francisco on June 2 due to an oil leak in one of its engines.

On July 8 a San Francisco-bound Boeing Co 777 operated by Japan Airlines Co turned back to Tokyo after its crew detected a leak in the hydraulic system that controls its flaps.