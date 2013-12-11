NEW YORK Dec 11 The head of the U.S. transport
accident investigation agency said on Wednesday that there is
"an issue in aviation" with cockpit automation, such as reliance
on autopilots to fly planes, but the industry has a robust
safety record.
Deborah Hersman, chairman of the National Transportation
Safety Board, made the comment in a briefing with reporters
during a hearing into the crash landing of Asiana Airlines
Flight 214 in San Francisco in July, killing three people.
The hearing drew experts from the Federal Aviation
Administration, Boeing Co, Asiana Airlines Inc
and academia.
The accident aircraft was a Boeing 777. It marked the first
fatal accident with that type of plane since its debut in 1995.
Hersman said the agency has no immediate plans to make
recommendations from the hearing, but if it finds a safety
issue, it can make recommendations at any time. The NTSB
typically takes 12 to 18 months to complete a major
investigation.