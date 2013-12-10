By Alwyn Scott
WASHINGTON Dec 10 U.S. safety investigators are
looking closely at whether an over-reliance on autopilot systems
in modern aircraft has degraded human flying skills, increasing
the risk of accidents.
At a hearing on Wednesday, the National Transportation
Safety Board will examine if cockpit complacency caused an
Asiana Airlines Inc's jetliner with 307 people
aboard to crash land at San Francisco International Airport in
July, killing three and injuring more than 180. The hearing had
been set to begin on Tuesday, and to run for two days, but was
postponed and shortened by bad weather.
Asiana Flight 214 from Seoul came in too slow and too low,
causing its tail to strike a seawall just short of the runway.
The tail and landing gear came off, and the plane caught fire
and skidded down the runway, strewing wreckage and people over a
wide area.
So far, there is no evidence of mechanical failure of Boeing
Co's 777, an aircraft never before involved in a fatal
accident. Instead, investigators have focused on the possibility
that the pilots might have misread the aircraft's automated
controls in the final minutes of flight.
Asiana has ruled out mechanical problems with the plane and
has described the pilots as experienced and competent. It has
offered victims initial compensation of $10,000 and has vowed to
improve pilot training.
The three people who died in the crash were teenagers from
China who were arriving in the United States for summer camp.
Authorities later ruled that one of the victims died from
injuries she received from being struck by a rescue vehicle. The
crash has triggered numerous lawsuits against Asiana and Boeing
on behalf of victims.
The accident has fueled concerns that pilots are relying too
much on computers to fly, and losing their ability to manually
land a plane when needed.
"It's exactly what they should be talking about," said
Robert Schapiro, a retired pilot who has flown internationally
for major airlines for 30 years.
"Automation is part of what made aviation so fantastically
safe. But pilots have become totally reliant on it."
The Asiana crash was the first fatal commercial airline
accident in the United States since 2009, when a regional
airliner operated by Colgan Air crashed in New York state.
Boeing declined to comment ahead of the NTSB hearing. Its
777 jetliner is a widely used, long-range aircraft that has
logged nearly 5 million flights since it entered service in 1995
and holds the world record for distance by a commercial
aircraft.
MANUAL SKILLS
Part of San Francisco airport's automated landing system was
out of operation at the time of the crash. The control tower
told the pilots to fly a "visual approach," meaning they had to
rely on other systems, visual cues and manual skills.
The NTSB's two-day agenda is filled with pilot-training and
air-safety experts from Boeing, Asiana and the Federal Aviation
Administration, and pilots from Boeing and Asiana, including the
first pilot to ever fly the 777.
It also includes an academic researcher who has studied
pilot interactions with automated cockpit controls for decades.
Nadine Sarter, a professor at the University of Michigan, is
also a member of an FAA working group that recently recommended
18 areas where safety could be improved, such as pilot skill and
cockpit equipment design.
Autopilot systems are highly accurate and reliable, and some
airlines require pilots to use them until just before landing,
so they can minimize the chance of mistakes.
But the increased complexity "sometimes results in pilot
confusion and errors," the working group said in the report.
Some pilots say they are increasingly programming flight
controls rather than flying the plane itself, which diminishes
their feel for the aircraft, and their ability to respond when
something unexpected happens.
After the July 6 crash in San Francisco, the NTSB said the
pilots appeared not to notice that the plane was well below its
target landing speed and was dangerously close to stalling.
The Asiana crash has been compared with the 2009 Colgan Air
flight, in which the pilots did not respond properly to a stall
warning as the plane slowed dangerously just before landing near
Buffalo, New York. The crash killed 50 people, including one on
the ground.
Days after the Asiana crash, the FAA issued new rules on
flight training that stemmed from the Colgan Air accident, that
increased the flying time required for co-pilots to 1,500 hours,
the same as captains, up from 250 hours.
The Asiana crash has also raised questions about how pilots
are paired on flights.
Lee Kang-kook, the pilot at the controls of the Asiana
flight, was attempting his first landing of a Boeing 777 jet in
San Francisco and his supervisor, Lee Jeong-min, was making his
first flight as a trainer. It was also the first time the two
pilots had flown together, the NTSB has said.
A third pilot, part of a relief crew, was in a jump seat
behind them. The fourth pilot, also part of the relief crew, was
in the cabin.
According to the NTSB investigation, the pilots did not
react when the plane slowed below the target landing speed of
137 knots (158 miles per hour) as it approached the runway,
speed essential to keeping the jet aloft.
With less than a minute left in the flight, and the plane
less than 1,000 feet off the ground, the speed slipped below 137
knots. Moments later, at just 103 knots, the pilots tried to
abort the landing. But the plane was too close to the ground and
struck the sea wall.