WASHINGTON, D.C. Dec 10 An impending snowstorm has prompted U.S. safety investigators to postpone on Tuesday a hearing about the cause of an Asiana Airlines Inc jetliner crash last July.

The National Transportation Safety Board said a broader temporary closure of government agencies made it impossible to hold the hearing, which will examine, among other issues, whether an over-reliance on autopilot systems in modern aircraft has degraded human flying skills, increasing the risk of accidents.

An NTSB spokeswoman said the agency was aiming to reschedule the hearing for later in the week, and would release further details on the hearing plans later Tuesday.