TOKYO, April 14 An investigation has been
launched after an Asiana Airlines passenger jet
skidded off the runway after landing at Japan's Hiroshima
airport on Tuesday, local media reported.
The Airbus A320 jet was arriving from the South Korean
capital of Seoul when it ran off the runway and slid onto an
embankment shortly after 8pm local time (1100 GMT).
Local media reported that 23 people suffered minor injuries.
The plane was carrying 74 passengers and 7 crew.
The transport ministry said there was rain but no strong
winds when the plane made its approach and that it was not clear
what had caused the incident.
A transport ministry official said the airplane may have
clipped an antenna that sends signals to the incoming plane.
The Asahi newspaper reported that passengers began
experiencing turbulence 30 minutes into the flight and cited one
passenger who saw fire and smoke coming out of an engine. There
was no immediate confirmation of the report.
The newspaper also reported that the transport ministry had
dispatched three investigators to the scene.
In France, Airbus said it was ready to provide any
assistance required by the South Korean airline.
Pictures posted online showed fire trucks deployed around
the jet whose escape slides had been deployed and which appeared
to have suffered damage to its landing gear and wing.
Several hours later Hiroshima airport remained closed,
according to aircraft tracking service FlightRadar24.
In July 2013, an Asiana Boeing 777 jet crashed on
landing at San Francisco International Airport, after its tail
struck a seawall short of the runway.
(Reporting by Mari Saito, William Mallard, Writing by Tim
Hepher, editing by David Evans)