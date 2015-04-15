SEOUL, April 15 South Korean authorities said on
Wednesday they planned an "urgent competence inspection" of
Asiana Airlines pilots flying Airbus A320
planes, the day after one of the planes skidded off a runway in
Japan.
South Korea's Yonhap news agency said the measures would
affect 489 pilots, 370 of them with Asiana and the remainder
with its low-cost subsidiary, Air Busan. The two airlines are
the only operators of the A320 based in South Korea.
The Transport Ministry also said that it had ordered eight
South Korean airlines to ensure close safety management.
The Asiana flight hit a 6-metre tall transmission device
ahead of the runway as it landed on Tuesday night in the
Japanese city of Hiroshima, Yonhap reported. The plane skidded
off the runway.
Asiana said 18 of the 73 passengers had suffered minor
injuries.
Nearly two years ago, an Asiana Boeing 777 crashed at
San Francisco's main airport when its tail struck a sea wall
short of the runway, killing three people and injuring more than
180. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board cited
"mismanagement" by pilots as the probable cause.
(Reporting by Jack Kim and Tony Munroe; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)