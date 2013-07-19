(Adds details)
By Gerry Shih
SAN MATEO, Calif. July 19 A teenage passenger on
the Asiana Airlines jet that crashed in San Francisco died from
injuries sustained after being run over by a motor vehicle, most
likely a fire truck at the scene, local officials said on
Friday.
Ye Mengyuan, a 16-year old girl who sat toward the rear of
Flight 214, survived the Boeing 777's crash-landing on July 6
but died from blunt force injuries consistent with being run
over by an emergency response vehicle, San Mateo County Coroner
Robert Foucrault and San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White
said at a news conference.
"Obviously this is very difficult news for us," Hayes-White
said. "We're in the business of saving lives."
Two other Chinese girls were killed and dozens were injured
in the jet crash.
San Francisco Police, who are still investigating Ye's
death, have interviewed the firefighters involved and given drug
and alcohol tests, Hayes-White told reporters.
But the chief said she did not anticipate any disciplinary
action against the firemen, calling Ye's death a "tragic
accident."
Hayes-White said Ye was struck by at least one specialized
fire-fighting vehicle deployed at San Francisco International
Airport, but left open the possibility that she was hit by more
than one rig.
Ye sat near the rear of the plane and was thrown onto the
runway when the jet fuselage clipped the runway, airline
officials and crash investigators have said.
Ye's body was discovered prone under a blanket of foam near
the airplane, the fire chief said.
Both the coroner and the fire chief said it remains unknown
how Ye ended up being found near the airplane if she indeed fell
out of the airplane where it first struck the runway, far from
where the wreckage ultimately came to rest.
Hayes-White commended her department for its performance but
said she will continue to review its policies.
"There is always room for us to evaluate and improve our
response," she said.
(Reporting By Gerry Shih; Writing by Dan Levine; Editing by
Chistopher Wilson and Vicki Allen)