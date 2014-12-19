BRIEF-Yuexiu Property announces secondary placement of units in Yuexiu Reit
* Co and YXII entered into placement agreement with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Morgan Stanley & Co. International
Dec 19 Asian Bamboo AG
* dgap-adhoc: asian bamboo ag: deg demands immediate repayment of the deg-loan; repayment claim amounts to approx. Usd 16.1 million
* The early repayment demand is based on non-compliance of several provisions of loan agreement by company
* Amount claimed by deg amounts to usd 16,131,346.21
* Says has sufficient fund to pay amount claimed by deg
* Says on 30 september 2014 cash and cash equivalents amounted to eur 26.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks a trading halt to enable it to complete a placement of ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 13 Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare that would also reduce the budget deficit, the nonpartisan U.S. Congressional Budget Office said on Monday.