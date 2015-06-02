LONDON, June 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Child abuse
and neglect are costing countries in East Asia and the Pacific
an estimated $209 billion a year, equivalent to 2 percent of the
region's GDP, researchers said on Tuesday in the region's first
study of the economic impact of abuse.
Child abuse affects victims' education, long-term physical
and mental health and work performance, and increases the risk
of adult aggression, violence and criminality, the researchers
said.
Some maltreatment is preventable. Earlier studies in the
United States and Europe, cited by the researchers, found that
the right forms of prevention can reduce severe forms of
maltreatment by up to 50 percent.
"We all know that violence against children must stop
because it is morally wrong. This research shows that inaction
about violence results in serious economic costs to countries
and communities," the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) regional
director for East Asia and the Pacific, Daniel Toole, said in a
statement.
"Governments need to take urgent action to address violence
against children, both for the sake of the children themselves
and for the wellbeing of future generations," he added.
UNICEF commissioned international experts to carry out the
research. They aggregated data from 364 previous studies of
neglect, physical, sexual and emotional abuse, and the impact of
witnessing domestic violence, and estimated the costs involved.
The most common form of abuse in the region is emotional,
which affects 42 percent of girls in high income countries. In
China alone it affects some two thirds of children aged 3 to 6
years old.
It also costs the most - $65.9 billion - followed by
physical and sexual abuse (costing $39.9 billion a year each),
neglect ($32.4 billion), and witnessing domestic violence ($31
billion).
East Asia has one of the world's highest levels of
ill-health caused by child sexual abuse.
About one third of men and boys have experienced physical
abuse in lower middle income countries throughout the Pacific
and East Asian region, and 22 percent of women and girls have
experienced sexual abuse.
A separate study carried out in Cambodia recently found that
over 50 percent of children experience at least one form of
violence before the age of 18. About a quarter of Cambodian
children had been emotionally abused and 5 percent sexually
abused.
"All children have the right to live free from violence,
which harms their physical and mental growth and inhibits the
growth of their society and economies," Toole said.
"Violence against children often takes place behind closed
doors but it is preventable when people come together and say
loudly and clearly that this is not acceptable," he added.
The East Asian and Pacific research is published in the
journal "Child Abuse and Neglect".
(Reporting by Alex Whiting, editing by Tim Pearce )