BRIEF-Starcore qtrly loss per share C$0.03
* Starcore international-equivalent gold production from mine operations of 11,794 ounces in period ended jan 31, 2017 versus production of 13,215 ounces
SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Business sentiment among Asia's top companies fell sharply in the third quarter, weighed down by worries about China's slowing economy, a possible end to the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus policy and a decline in the outlook for regional economic hubs like Singapore, a ThomsonReuters/INSEAD survey showed.
The ThomsonReuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index fell to 66 in the third quarter from 74 in the previous quarter, its steepest decline in three years. A reading above 50 indicates an overall positive outlook.
Companies in India were the most positive with a maximum score of 100 for the second consecutive quarter after pro-business leader Narendra Modi was elected prime minister.
In contrast, Taiwanese businesses were the most negative, with a score of 33. (Reporting by Aman Shah; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Starcore international-equivalent gold production from mine operations of 11,794 ounces in period ended jan 31, 2017 versus production of 13,215 ounces
WASHINGTON, March 17 Arconic Inc said on Friday it had dropped its request for a $259 million loan from the U.S. Energy Department, a day after the Trump administration proposed killing the program aimed at boosting manufacturing of advanced technology vehicles.
March 17 Speculators bolstered bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their highest since late January, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.