SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Asia's top companies reported a much more downbeat outlook in the third quarter of 2014 with worries over the global economy and rising costs cited as the biggest risks, the latest ThomsonReuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Survey showed.

The ThomsonReuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index fell sharply to 66 in the third quarter from 74 in the second quarter. Of the 120 companies that responded to the poll, almost 2 percent were negative in their outlook, 64 percent were neutral and 34 percent were positive.

For a PDF on the exclusive survey, click:

reut.rs/1ybdnAY

(Editing by Matt Driskill)