SINGAPORE, June 18 Asia's top companies reported a bullish outlook in the second quarter of 2014 compared to the first three months despite worries over the global economy and rising costs, the latest ThomsonReuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Survey showed.

Of the 124 companies who responded to the poll, none reported a negative outlook for the first time in the survey's history. The ThomsonReuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index rose significantly to 74 in the second quarter compared to a 64 reading in January-March.

