* Global issuers start marketing bond deals in Asian hours

By Daniel Stanton

SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (IFR) - More international issuers have begun marketing US dollar bonds in Asian hours, thanks to a combination of flush liquidity and compliance concerns.

This week, Prudential, AXA Insurance and Toronto-Dominion Bank marketed Tier 2 notes, Societe Generale offered Additional Tier 1 securities and RBS Bank marketed senior notes in the Asian trading session, rather than waiting for markets in Europe or the US to open.

Issuers like Prudential, which has a large business in Asia and strong brand recognition there, have long targeted high-yield-loving Asian private banks with hybrid offerings, but the region is becoming the first port of call for many other global issuers.

Even Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp, which has historically marketed and priced its US dollar bonds in the US session, gave guidance in Asian hours last week. Its $1.5 billion three-tranche deal can hardly be said to have offered a high yield, paying just 1.9 percent on its longest tranche of five years.

These deals are the most recent examples of changing market practice.

"In the past, we would have soft-sounded before books formally opened," said one debt capital markets banker.

Arrangers often sought orders from big investors such as Asian sovereign wealth funds without formally announcing a deal until Europe or the US began trading, but it also led some market participants to complain that information was not being shared equally.

"Regulations have tightened," said one Asian syndicate head. "If you want to test investor interest, you need to do it formally."

The European Union's Market Abuse Regulation, which came into effect on July 3, is intended to ensure that investors do not misuse sensitive information that could affect the prices of existing securities. It has expanded previous rules to cover issuers with securities listed in multilateral trading facilities in Luxembourg or Ireland, for example. The previous rules covered only issuers with securities listed on EU-regulated markets, although some MTFs applied the rules voluntarily.

Affected issuers need to be more transparent about their intentions to sell securities, while investors need to show that they are not benefiting from inside information, which will make it difficult to discuss a potential bond issue before it is announced to the whole market.

Issuers covered by the MAR will need to record the identity of all of the investors they sounded for a deal and the information that was disclosed, and will need to keep the records for five years.

Law firm Shearman & Sterling warned in a note that issuers who did not follow this practice would need to be confident that wall-crossing could not be regarded as market abuse, and that the investors they approached could maintain confidentiality.

Overnight risk

Apart from the need to avoid breaching compliance rules, the Asian investor base is attractive in its own right.

"Liquidity has increased significantly in this region, and issuers want to take advantage of that," said the syndicate head.

"It started with the Australian banks, who were able to build multi-billion dollar books before the US opened."

Australia's Big Four banks traditionally waited for the US to open before beginning formal bookbuilding for their Yankee senior offerings, but have recently started giving guidance in Asian hours.

Now US and European issuers are following suit, looking to attract Asian orders at tight spreads despite the logistical difficulties involved.

"US and European investors used to say they don't like taking what they call 'overnight risk', because they're in bed when books open," said the DCM banker. "But by the time they go to the US, they are in a much stronger position, and that overrides their concerns. There is so much demand for paper here, and at ridiculous levels."

Chinese banks and Japanese institutions have been increasing their holdings of US dollar bonds to counter shrinking yields at home and weak domestic currencies, while Asian private bank clients have been keen buyers of high-yielding securities.

That strong Asian demand for US dollar bonds has also meant that the region's issues now sell fewer offerings under the 144A format to US investors. Just 36 percent of US dollar bond offerings from Asian issuers this year were marketed under 144A this year, down from 76 percent in 2009, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)