March 31 Goldman Sachs led underwriting rankings in Asia ex-Japan equity capital markets (ECM) in the first quarter of 2015, preliminary data released by Thomson Reuters showed. Total ECM deal volumes in the region's bourses rose 18.4 percent from the year-earlier quarter to $50 billion, according to data through March 27. Proceeds from follow-on deals surged 37.1 percent to $38.7 billion, a record for the first quarter and helping more than offset a 19 percent drop in initial public offerings to $11.3 billion. Following is a list of the region's top ECM underwriters in the first three months of the year and the estimated fees earned on deals. Bank Deal volume Change Rank Rank (in $ mln) from Q12014 Q1 2015 Q1 2014 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goldman Sachs 7,725 127.2 pct 1 1 UBS 5,334 150.4 pct 2 3 CITIC 1,935 28.0 pct 3 10 Morgan Stanley 1,882 51.6 pct 4 12 JPMorgan 1,867 72.5 pct 5 15 Everbright Securities 1,732 N/A 6 - Credit Suisse 1,484 -7.8 pct 7 8 Macquarie 1,479 288.3 pct 8 24 Haitong Securities 1,372 -15.8 pct 9 7 Deutsche Bank 1,321 113.5 pct 10 18 ---------------------------------------------------------------- INDUSTRY TOTAL 49,991 18.4 pct Source: Thomson Reuters --------------------------------------------------------------- Bank Q12015 fees Change (in $ mln) from Q12014 --------------------------------------------------------------- CITIC 68.7 32.6 pct UBS 62.0 10.9 pct China Investment Securities 37.3 2,844.0 pct Guosen Securities 36.9 -36.5 pct China Securities 35.7 -42.7 pct Morgan Stanley 30.6 2.2 pct GF Securities 30.4 -36.4 pct Macquarie 28.1 159.9 pct Sinolink Securities 27.9 64.7 pct Haitong Securities 26.8 -53.7 pct ---------------------------------------------------------------- INDUSTRY TOTAL 1,009.4 -9.0 pct Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting (Reporting by Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)