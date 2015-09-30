HONG KONG, Sept 30 Deals in Asia ex-Japan equity capital markets (ECM) tumbled in the third quarter as investors shunned new listings and other types of share offerings after the rout in Chinese stock markets, Thomson Reuters data showed. Proceeds from equity deals in the region's stock exchanges sank 57 percent quarter-on-quarter to $42.2 billion, according to the preliminary data released on Wednesday. The volume of initial public offerings during the quarter fell to its lowest since March 2013 as Chinese regulators put on hold the approval of new listings, the data showed. So far this year, there have been deals valued at $197.2 billion, an increase of more than 40 percent from the same year-ago period largely due to a strong first-half, the data showed. Goldman Sachs Group Inc led ECM underwriting rankings in the region in the first nine months of 2015, followed by UBS AG and Morgan Stanley, while a ranking of fees earned on deals put Chinese investment bank CITIC Securities Co Ltd on top. Following is a list of the region's top ECM underwriters in the first nine months of the year and the estimated fees earned on the deals. Bank Deal volume Change Rank Rank (in $ mln) from 9M2014 9M 2015 9M 2014 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goldman Sachs 18,173 64.9 pct 1 1 UBS 18,045 85.5 pct 2 2 Morgan Stanley 12,311 65.3 pct 3 3 CITIC 9,977 101.5 pct 4 7 Macquarie 6,818 52.7 pct 5 8 Credit Suisse 6,176 46.1 pct 6 9 Citigroup 6,069 -10.3 pct 7 4 JPMorgan 5,316 42.2 pct 8 11 China Merchants Secs 4,613 123.2 pct 9 19 CICC 4,446 100.9 pct 10 17 ---------------------------------------------------------------- INDUSTRY TOTAL 197,230 40.1 pct Source: Thomson Reuters --------------------------------------------------------------- Bank 9M2015 fees Change (in $ mln) from 9M2014 --------------------------------------------------------------- CITIC 246.0 49.2 pct UBS 205.9 -0.1 pct Goldman Sachs 170.7 -21.8 pct Guotai Junan Securities 162.3 58.3 pct Morgan Stanley 153.5 -20.1 pct China Merchants Securities 150.9 92.8 pct Guosen Securities 135.5 71.9 pct Haitong Securities 120.7 44.1 pct China Securities 120.2 15.4 pct JP Morgan 120.1 -15.7 pct ---------------------------------------------------------------- INDUSTRY TOTAL 4,495.0 10.4 pct Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)